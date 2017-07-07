Cinema in Perth #14

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

MY COUSIN RACHEL – Now showing.

DIRECTED BY: Roger Michell (Notting Hill)

CAST: Sam Claflin (Their Finest, Hunger Games), Rachel Weisz (Enemy At The Gates, Denial, The Light Between Oceans).

WRITTEN BY: Daphne DuMaurier, adapted for screen by Roger Michell

Young, 19th century country gentleman, Philip Ashley (Claflin), was orphaned and raised by his beloved cousin and guardian Ambrose, on the large Cornish estate that would become his on his 25th birthday. Beset by persistent illness a few years earlier, Ambrose must depart for the Mediterranean warmth of Italy, where he meets Rachel, a cousin to them both. He falls in love with her but dies under hazy circumstances, setting the dark tone for Rachel and Philip’s meeting, with him vowing to have it out with her when she arrives.

The story progresses a little slowly, with Michell’s skilful direction inferring things, about relationships especially, without openly stating them. One in particular was Philip’s naïve and lovelorn blindness to potential manipulation, on different levels and from different quarters.

The film maintains a dark edge of hopeful tension throughout. Considered in light of the time the novel was published (1951) it skilfully begs the question throughout of whether Rachel is hiding some evil designs, or is she just a wilful woman, daring to do as she wishes, rather than deferring to the men who would direct her life. Thus, depending on your interpretation and if you feel a need to decide, you could see it as either a gothic thriller or a feminist tragedy.

Written by English novelist Daphne Du Maurier (Rebecca, The Birds, Jamaica Inn), MY COUSIN RACHEL was first adapted for the screen in 1952, starring Richard Burton and Olivia De Havilland.

RATING : 3 out of 5

COMING SOON:

THE BEGUILED – from July 13 – Sofia Coppola’s (Lost in Translation) new film is a seductive thriller set in the Civil War era starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning – For review next week!

DUNKIRK – from July 20 – Directed by Christopher Nolan (Insterstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight), the next blockbuster class movie to hit our cinemas after TRANSFORMERS, about the British army

’s withdrawal under fire from the advancing Nazi juggernaut in 1940.

A GHOST STORY – from July 27 – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A beautiful study of love, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.

NOW SHOWING:

BABY DRIVER – from Wednesday – Starring Ansel Engort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey. A getaway driver meets a new girlfriend and wants to get out of the crime business, but his new boss has other ideas. And then something goes wrong…

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL20, 2017 – BIG OPENING NIGHT – Through to July 19th – Revelation Perth International Film Festival, a ‘go-to’ event for independent filmmakers, distributors and discerning audiences, has launched its largest program of the festival’s 20 years, boasting over 200 films screening in venues across Perth and Fremantle.

REVELATION FESTIVAL PROGRAM

VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!

ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – July 29 and 30 – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016.

–TRAILER.