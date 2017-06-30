Cinema in Perth #13

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:
LADY MACBETH

Opened Thursday, June 29TH   

CAST: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Christopher Fairbank, Naomi Ackie

 Set in 19th century rural England, Katherine (Pugh) is a sweet young lass, betrothed to a man she doesn’t know, the cold, selfish and inattentive heir of a minor local aristocrat, Boris (Fairbank).

Neglected and left to languish interminably on her own while husband and his father are away, each on their own travels, Katherine finds her maid, Anna (Ackie) and other servants she meets in the estate to be both aloof and even fearful – except for the handsome groomsman Sebastian (Jarvis) – which is where the story picks up both heat and pace.

This is a textured, passionate tale that showcases how cruelty and circumstance can mould an innocent yet bold young girl into a ruthless, Machiavellian noblewoman.

…And it’s one of those films that make for great conversation afterwards…even days later.  Check out the trailer!

RATING: 4 out of 5

 TRAILER

COMING SOON:  

BABY DRIVER – from July 5 – Starring Ansel Engort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey. A getaway driver meets a new girlfriend and wants to get out of the crime business, but his new boss has other ideas. And then something goes wrong…

IT COMES AT NIGHT – from July 6 – Starring Joel Edgerton and sporting a tagline that reads, “Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse”, this post-apocalyptic psychological horror thriller centers on a terrified teen grappling with mounting terrors and the ever-present threat of an unnamed sickness that has decimated society.

THE BEGUILED – from July 14Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation)  new film is a seductive thriller set in the Civil War era starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.

DUNKIRK – from July 20 – Directed by Christopher Nolan (Insterstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight), the next blockbuster class movie to hit our cinemas after TRANSFORMERS, about the British army’s withdrawal under fire from the advancing Nazi juggernaut in 1940.

A GHOST STORY – from July 27 – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A beautiful study of love, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.

NOW SHOWING:

  • FIRST GIRL I LOVED
  • LADY MACBETH
  • A QUIET PASSION
  • KEDI
  • LADY MACBETH
  • UNA
  • ROUGH NIGHT 
  • HOTEL COOLGARDIE 
  • DESPICABLE ME 3
  • TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
  • MY COUSIN RACHEL
  • THE MUMMY
  • CHURCHILL
  • KING ARTHUR
  • WONDER WOMAN
  • 20TH CENTURY WOMEN
  • HOUNDS OF LOVE
  • PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN
  • VICEROY’S HOUSE
  • THE SENSE OF A ENDING
  • NORMAN
  • BAYWATCH 
  • ALIEN: COVENANT
  • GET OUT
  • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS: 

REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – from July 6- 19 –  Revelation Perth International Film Festival, a ‘go-to’ event for independent filmmakers, distributors and discerning audiences, has launched its largest program of the festival’s 20 years, boasting over 200 films screening in venues across Perth and Fremantle. STARTS NEXT THURSDAY!

REVELATION FESTIVAL PROGRAM

VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!

ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – July 29 and 30 – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016.

 –TRAILER.

By | 2017-06-29T21:27:55+00:00 June 30th, 2017|Movie Reviews, The Afternoon Show|

Leave A Comment