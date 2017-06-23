Cinema in Perth #12

SPECIAL GUEST PRESENTER: Suzanne Worner

INTRO: Suzanne studied Art and Design, majoring in film and television at the (then) Perth Technical College and worked in broadcasting, with Channel Ten in Perth and Sydney and subsequently over 20 years with the ABC, most recently as a production manager for ABC News here in Perth. Since 2011 Suzanne has also indulged her passion for cinema, working for the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, initially overseeing communications for the festival and subsequently taking over as General Manager. Suzanne recently left the ABC to devote herself full-time to Revelation and other screen culture projects. Suzanne is a strong advocate for the local screen industry and in 2014 created Australian Revelations, which showcases Australian features alongside WA-made short films at monthly screenings. She also works regularly with local filmmakers helping them bring projects to fruition. In Suzanne’s tenure at the festival it has grown into a major WA arts and culture event and this year’s 20th anniversary edition will feature over 200 films. THIS WEEK’S REVIEW: UNA Opened Thursday, June 22nd CAST: Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn. “UNA gazes into the heart of a devastating form of love and asks if redemption is possible.” Based on BLACKBIRD, the Olivier Award-winning stage play that shocked audiences for its exploration of forbidden themes. Una (Mara) ran away with a neighbour, Ray (Mendelsohn). The problem is that Una was 13 and Ray was in his 30s. They were caught and Ray went to prison but received early release. He moved away and changed his name. The story picks up 15 years later, when Una sees Ray’s picture in a trade magazine and heads off track him down. RATING: 2.5 out of 5 TRAILER