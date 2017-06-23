Cinema in Perth #12

SPECIAL GUEST PRESENTER: Suzanne Worner

INTRO: Suzanne studied Art and Design, majoring in film and television at the (then) Perth Technical College and worked in broadcasting, with Channel Ten in Perth and Sydney and subsequently over 20 years with the ABC, most recently as a production manager for ABC News here in Perth. Since 2011 Suzanne has also indulged her passion for cinema, working for the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, initially overseeing communications for the festival and subsequently taking over as General Manager. Suzanne recently left the ABC to devote herself full-time to Revelation and other screen culture projects. Suzanne is a strong advocate for the local screen industry and in 2014 created Australian Revelations, which showcases Australian features alongside WA-made short films at monthly screenings. She also works regularly with local filmmakers helping them bring projects to fruition. In Suzanne’s tenure at the festival it has grown into a major WA arts and culture event and this year’s 20th anniversary edition will feature over 200 films.

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW: UNA

Opened Thursday, June 22nd  

CAST: Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn.

“UNA gazes into the heart of a devastating form of love and asks if redemption is possible.” Based on BLACKBIRD, the Olivier Award-winning stage play that shocked audiences for its exploration of forbidden themes.

Una (Mara) ran away with a neighbour, Ray (Mendelsohn). The problem is that Una was 13 and Ray was in his 30s. They were caught and Ray went to prison but received early release. He moved away and changed his name.

The story picks up 15 years later, when Una sees Ray’s picture in a trade magazine and heads off track him down.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5

 TRAILER

COMING SOON:  

LADY MACBETH – from June 29 – Set in 19th century England, a Gothic tale of a young woman trapped in a marriage of convenience, whose passionate affair  unleashes  a  maelstrom of murder  and mayhem on a country estate.

FIRST GIRL I LOVED – from June 29 – Called “a woozy queer teen romance”, it follows the story of two young girls, who unexpectedly fall in love with each other.

IT COMES AT NIGHT – from July 6 – Starring Joel Edgerton and sporting a tagline that reads, “Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse”, this post-apocalyptic psychological horror thriller centers on a terrified teen grappling with mounting terrors and the ever-present threat of an unnamed sickness that has decimated society.

THE BEGUILED – from July 14 – Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation)  new film is a seductive thriller set in the Civil War era starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.

DUNKIRK – from July 20 – Directed by Christopher Nolan (Insterstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight), the next blockbuster class movie to hit our cinemas after TRANSFORMERS, about the British army’s withdrawal under fire from the advancing Nazi juggernaut in 1940.

NOW SHOWING:

  • A QUIET PASSION from June 22
  • KEDI– from June 22
  • LADY MACBETH – from June 20
  • UNA –opened June 22 – Starring Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn
  • ROUGH NIGHT 
  • HOTEL COOLGARDIE
  • DESPICABLE ME 3
  • TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
  • MY COUSIN RACHEL
  • THE MUMMY
  • CHURCHILL
  • KING ARTHUR
  • WONDER WOMAN
  • 20TH CENTURY WOMEN
  • HOUNDS OF LOVE
  • PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN
  • VICEROY’S HOUSE
  • THE SENSE OF A ENDING
  • NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER
  • WHITELEY  
  • BAYWATCH 
  • ALIEN: COVENANT
  • GET OUT
  • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 
  • ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS: 

REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – from July 6- 19 –  Revelation Perth International Film Festival, a ‘go-to’ event for independent filmmakers, distributors and discerning audiences, has launched its largest program of the festival’s 20 years, boasting over 200 films screening in venues across Perth and Fremantle.

REVELATION FESTIVAL PROGRAM

VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!

ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016. July 29 and 30. –TRAILER.

