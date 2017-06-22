Cinema in Perth #11

SPECIAL GUEST PRESENTER: Alex von Hofmann

Alex studied Multimedia Design at Curtin University: where his passion for film moved him to develop his own projects. Receiving funding through ScreenWest, in 2009 Alex completed the short film La Serena, winning the IF People’s Choice Award the same year at the West Australian Screen Awards. The film also enjoyed a modest festival run.2009: Alex wrote and directed a LINK funded short film called Tinglewood and was nominated for Best Director, while the film won the People’s Choice, Best Actor, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects Awards at the 2010 WA Screen Awards. Tinglewood also received great acclaim at over 30 festivals world-wide and was nominated for an AFI Award in 2010. It is currently distributed by Flickerfest. 2013 / 2014: Alex won the rights to adapt two Stephen King short stories. The first, Graduation Afternoon, received HyperLink funding from ScreenWest. The second, Harvey’s Dream, was self-funded, premiering at Palm Springs ISFF and enjoying a long festival run. Alex’s 5th short film, Tide: was short listed for Elevate 70 funding and went through a script consultation process with writer producer Paul Welsh. It was completed mid 2016 and Premiered at Vancouver IFF. Currently: Alex is developing a number of genre spec features with the aim to transition to directing feature films in the coming years. THIS WEEK’S REVIEW: A QUIET PASSION Season starts Thursday, June 22nd CAST: Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Duncan Duff, Keith Carradine. The story of the American poet Emily Dickinson, who lived from 1830 to 1886 in Massachusetts, recounting her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a bitter, reclusive artist who found neither recognition nor fame in a world dominated by men. Dickinson, played with earnest by Cynthia Nixon who is most famous from her long running role in Sex and The City, is a woman ahead of her time, fiercely intelligent and unyielding. At the heart of the film is a tension between Dickinson’s inability to compromise and her yearning to be both acknowledged for her work and loved as she is. At times the film feels like a kind of slideshow made up of moments of Dickinson’s life, without a clear thread to ground the direction. This, some unusual creative choices in the direction, and the sometimes overly witty and theatrical dialogue, make the film a harder watch than it need be. But Nixon’s performance, the unique perspective on the life of a female artist in that time, overlaid with Dickinson’s poetry, makes it worthwhile viewing. RATING: 3 out of 5 TRAILER