Cinema in Perth #11

|SPECIAL GUEST PRESENTER: Alex von Hofmann
Alex studied Multimedia Design at Curtin University: where his passion for film moved him to develop his own projects. Receiving funding through ScreenWest, in 2009 Alex completed the short film La Serena, winning the IF People’s Choice Award the same year at the West Australian Screen Awards. The film also enjoyed a modest festival run.2009: Alex wrote and directed a LINK funded short film called Tinglewood and was nominated for Best Director, while the film won the People’s Choice, Best Actor, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects Awards at the 2010 WA Screen Awards. Tinglewood also received great acclaim at over 30 festivals world-wide and was nominated for an AFI Award in 2010. It is currently distributed by Flickerfest.
2013 / 2014: Alex won the rights to adapt two Stephen King short stories. The first, Graduation Afternoon, received HyperLink funding from ScreenWest. The second, Harvey’s Dream, was self-funded, premiering at Palm Springs ISFF and enjoying a long festival run.
Alex’s 5th short film, Tide: was short listed for Elevate 70 funding and went through a script consultation process with writer producer Paul Welsh. It was completed mid 2016 and Premiered at Vancouver IFF.
Currently: Alex is developing a number of genre spec features with the aim to transition to directing feature films in the coming years.
THIS WEEK’S REVIEW: A QUIET PASSION
Season starts Thursday, June 22nd
CAST: Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Ehle, Duncan Duff, Keith Carradine.
The story of the American poet Emily Dickinson, who lived from 1830 to 1886 in Massachusetts, recounting her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a bitter, reclusive artist who found neither recognition nor fame in a world dominated by men.
Dickinson, played with earnest by Cynthia Nixon who is most famous from her long running role in Sex and The City, is a woman ahead of her time, fiercely intelligent and unyielding. At the heart of the film is a tension between Dickinson’s inability to compromise and her yearning to be both acknowledged for her work and loved as she is.
At times the film feels like a kind of slideshow made up of moments of Dickinson’s life, without a clear thread to ground the direction. This, some unusual creative choices in the direction, and the sometimes overly witty and theatrical dialogue, make the film a harder watch than it need be. But Nixon’s performance, the unique perspective on the life of a female artist in that time, overlaid with Dickinson’s poetry, makes it worthwhile viewing.
RATING: 3 out of 5
COMING SOON:
A QUIET PASSION – from June 22 – starring Cynthia Nixon, a story of poet and author Emily Dickinson that has been getting some acclaim for the Sex in The City star.
KEDI – from June 22 – Since Byzantine times, citizens of Istanbul have been known for their affection for the city’s large cat population. This delightful documentary looks at their relationship from a cat’s-eye view.
LADY MACBETH – from June 20 – Set in 19th century England, a Gothic tale of a young woman trapped in a marriage of convenience, whose passionate affair unleashes a maelstrom of murder and mayhem on a country estate.
UNA – from June 22 – Starring Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn
FIRST GIRL I LOVED – from June 29 – Called “a woozy queer teen romance”, it follows the story of two young girls, who unexpectedly fall in love with each other.
THE BEGUILED – from July 14 – Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) new film is a seductive thriller set in the Civil War era starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.
DUNKIRK – from July 20 – Directed by Christopher Nolan (Insterstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight), the next blockbuster class movie to hit our cinemas after TRANSFORMERS, about the British army’s withdrawal under fire from the advancing Nazi juggernaut in 1940.
NOW SHOWING:
- ROUGH NIGHT – OPENED June 15
- HOTEL COOLGARDIE – OPENED June 15
- DESPICABLE ME 3 – OPENED June 15
- MY COUSIN RACHEL – ***JANET’S PICK***
- THE MUMMY – Tom Cruise
- CHURCHILL
- KING ARTHUR
- WONDER WOMAN
- BAYWATCH
- 20TH CENTURY WOMEN
- HOUNDS OF LOVE
- PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN
- WILSON
- VICEROY’S HOUSE
- THE SENSE OF A ENDING
- NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER
- WHITELEY
- ALIEN: COVENANT
- GET OUT
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2
- THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS
- RULES DON’T APPLY
- GOING IN STYLE
- ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE
SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:
REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – from July 6- 19 – Revelation Perth International Film Festival, a ‘go-to’ event for independent filmmakers, distributors and discerning audiences, has launched its largest program of the festival’s 20 years, boasting over 200 films screening in venues across Perth and Fremantle.
NEXT WEEK WE WELCOME REVELATION CEO SUZANNE WORNER AS A GUEST REVIEWER, to fill listeners in about this year’s Rev and talk with us about what’s on in local cinema.
VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!
ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016. July 29 and 30. – TRAILER.
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.