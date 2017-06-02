Cinema in Perth #10

CHURCHILL
Season starts Thursday, June 8th
CAST: Bran Cox, Miranda Richardson, John Slattery.
It is June 1944, some 57 years before a 2002 poll named him as the Greatest Briton of All Time. Sir Winston Spencer-Churchill (Cox) known as “Winnie”, or “Win-win” to his devoted wife Clementine (Richardson) is nearly 70 years old.
He has been instrumental in maintaining his nation’s morale throughout the dark years of the London Blitz and been at the forefront of Allied battle plans that have seen the costly tides of war turn against Hitler’s Nazis in the West and the fierce Japanese in the East.
But now, three days before the crucial decision must be made on whether to launch the largest amphibious invasion in history- or to wait possibly months till the weather is right – all the while tens of thousands of soldiers, ships and planes are standing by on England’s southern coast, and the cloak of secrecy grows ever more tenuous…
CHURCHILL pulls no punches about the fragile mental and emotional state of a man who made unparalleled contributions at numerous pivotal points in world history – including the Gallipoli tragedy that cost so many young Australian lives.
Cox’s portrayal of a man possessed by an unshakeable sense of his own destiny makes this film, and his character’s palpable exhaustion, after five years of warfare overlayed with his personal fears and regrets have a palpable impact upon his decision making powers and his ability to maintain his own relevance when his king, his nation and her allies needed him most.
RATING: 3.5 out of 5
COMING SOON:
THE MUMMY – from June 8 – Starring Tom Cruise, an ancient princess is brought back to life from her crypt beneath the desert.
MY COUSIN RACHEL– from June 8 – Sam Claflin, Rachel Weisz, from the Daphne DuMaurier novel (The Birds, Rebecca).
ROUGH NIGHT – from June 15 – Stars Scarlett Johansson, the male stripper they hired for a wild bachelorette party in Miami winds up dead.
HOTEL COOLGARDIE – from June 15 – the story of two Finnish backpackers, set deep in our nation’s interior, this is a portrait of small town insularity, fragile masculinity, sexism and gender inequity and the plight of the outsider forced to adapt or face the consequences.
DESPICABLE ME 3 – from June 15 – Steve Carrell’s second animated reprise of the lovble mad scientist, Gru and his wife Lucy, with the voice of Kirsten Wiig.
QUIET PASSION – from June 22 – starring Cynthia Nixon, a story of poet and author Emily Dickinson that has been getting some acclaim for the Sex in The City star.
Special / Coming Events:
VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!
ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016. July 29 and 30. – TRAILER.
