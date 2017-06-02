Cinema in Perth #10

CHURCHILL

Season starts Thursday, June 8th

CAST: Bran Cox, Miranda Richardson, John Slattery.

It is June 1944, some 57 years before a 2002 poll named him as the Greatest Briton of All Time. Sir Winston Spencer-Churchill (Cox) known as “Winnie”, or “Win-win” to his devoted wife Clementine (Richardson) is nearly 70 years old.

He has been instrumental in maintaining his nation’s morale throughout the dark years of the London Blitz and been at the forefront of Allied battle plans that have seen the costly tides of war turn against Hitler’s Nazis in the West and the fierce Japanese in the East.

But now, three days before the crucial decision must be made on whether to launch the largest amphibious invasion in history- or to wait possibly months till the weather is right – all the while tens of thousands of soldiers, ships and planes are standing by on England’s southern coast, and the cloak of secrecy grows ever more tenuous…

CHURCHILL pulls no punches about the fragile mental and emotional state of a man who made unparalleled contributions at numerous pivotal points in world history – including the Gallipoli tragedy that cost so many young Australian lives.

Cox’s portrayal of a man possessed by an unshakeable sense of his own destiny makes this film, and his character’s palpable exhaustion, after five years of warfare overlayed with his personal fears and regrets have a palpable impact upon his decision making powers and his ability to maintain his own relevance when his king, his nation and her allies needed him most.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

TRAILER