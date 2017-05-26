Cinema in Perth #9

WILSON

Season starts Thursday, May 25th  Advance screenings (Luna) Fri May 19th – Sun 21st

CAST: Woody Harrelson (True, Detective, Hunger Games, The People Versus Larry Flint, Cheers), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart), Judy Greer, Isabella Amara.

Craig Johnson, who blessed the world with his warmly bizarre tale that united Kirsten Wiig and Bill Hader as The Skeleton Twins, is back with the story of a truth-talking, middle-aged neurotic. Wilson is the guy who finds the only occupied seat in the bus and sits right next to that person – then engages them in no-holds barred conversation, even as they try to return to their iPhones or headsets. 

In a screenplay adapted by Daniel Clowes from his own graphic novel, we follow the twisting, twisted chain of events that sees Wilson reunited with his long-estranged wife, Pippi (Dern), who confesses that the abortion he thought she had is now their lonely and socially awkward 17 year old daughter, Claire (Amara), who was adopted out at birth to a rich family and who doesn’t freak out when Wilson tracks her down and he and Pippi burst back into her life.

Wilson is a weirdo, but not so weird we can’t identify with him, which makes this story work so well. The way he invades people’s personal space – even some very rough characters – for example, when he finds himself in prison for kidnapping Claire – in order just to establish a very human connection with someone is so heartwarming, that in many ways it made me wish that I was Wilson…while simultaneously very glad that I am not.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:  

HOUNDS OF LOVE – Advanced screenings: May26-27; from Jun1 – Directed by Ben Young. Set in Perth in 1987, a drama-thriller set in a time when the city still didn’t lock its doors or windows at night. Starring Stephen Curry and EmmaBooth.

20TH CENTURY WOMEN – from June 1 – Set in Southern Caifornia in 1979, this coming of age story stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and Lucas Jade Zumann.

BAYWATCH – from June 1 – Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron – rebooted 70’s TV swimsuit hit.

THE MUMMY – from June 8 – Starring Tom Cruise, an ancient princess is brought back to life from her crypt beneath the desert.

CHURCHILL– from June 8 – It’s June 1944 and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Brian Cox) is poised to give the go-ahead for the epic and decisive D-Day landings. Plagued by external criticism and self-doubt, exhausted and depressed following years of public service to his nation, it is only the unflagging support of his wife, Clementine (Miranda Richardson), that gets him through Britain’s darkest hours.

MY COUSIN RACHEL– from June 8 – Sam Claflin, Rachel Weisz, from the Daphne DuMaurier novel (The Birds, Rebecca).

ROUGH NIGHT – from June 15 – Stars Scarlett Johansson, the male stripper they hired for a wild bachelorette party in Miami winds up dead.

HOTEL COOLGARDIE – from June 15 – the story of two Finnish backpackers, set deep in our nation’s interior, this is a portrait of small town insularity, fragile masculinity, sexism and gender inequity and the plight of the outsider forced to adapt or face the consequences.

A QUIET PASSION from June 22 – starring Cynthia Nixon, a story of poet and author Emily Dickinson that has been getting some acclaim for the Sex in The City star.

Special / Coming Events: 

VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!

ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016. July 29 and 30. – TRAILER.

