Cinema in Perth #9

WILSON WILSON

Season starts Thursday, May 25th Advance screenings (Luna) Fri May 19 th – Sun 21 st CAST: Woody Harrelson (True, Detective, Hunger Games, The People Versus Larry Flint, Cheers), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart), Judy Greer, Isabella Amara. Craig Johnson, who blessed the world with his warmly bizarre tale that united Kirsten Wiig and Bill Hader as The Skeleton Twins, is back with the story of a truth-talking, middle-aged neurotic. Wilson is the guy who finds the only occupied seat in the bus and sits right next to that person – then engages them in no-holds barred conversation, even as they try to return to their iPhones or headsets. In a screenplay adapted by Daniel Clowes from his own graphic novel, we follow the twisting, twisted chain of events that sees Wilson reunited with his long-estranged wife, Pippi (Dern), who confesses that the abortion he thought she had is now their lonely and socially awkward 17 year old daughter, Claire (Amara), who was adopted out at birth to a rich family and who doesn’t freak out when Wilson tracks her down and he and Pippi burst back into her life. Wilson is a weirdo, but not so weird we can’t identify with him, which makes this story work so well. The way he invades people’s personal space – even some very rough characters – for example, when he finds himself in prison for kidnapping Claire – in order just to establish a very human connection with someone is so heartwarming, that in many ways it made me wish that I was Wilson…while simultaneously very glad that I am not. RATING: 3.5 out of 5 TRAILER