Cinema in Perth #8

ALIEN: COVENANT NOW SHOWING: CAST: Michael Fassbender (The Light Between Oceans, Assassins Creed, X-Men), Amy Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, Watchmen, Big Fish), Guy Pearce, James Franco. It’s 2099, 10 years since starship USS Prometheus disappeared without a trace, on its secret mission to discover the origins of the human race on a distant planet. The colonisation starship Covenant is enroute in its decades-long mission to a distant star and the Earth-class planet in its orbit. Covenant’s onboard synthetic human, Walter (Fassbender), works with the onboard computer to maintain the ships systems, while thousands of colonists and dozens of crew lie in hypersleep. An unforeseeable ionic storm damages Covenant’s solar receptor sails, damaging to the ship and causing multiple casualties – including Captain Branson (Franco) – and triggering the revival of a skeleton crew to assess damage, make repairs and to allow the new Captain Oram (Crudup) to decide what to do next. It’s during the repairs that a new and very suitable planet is discovered, only weeks from their current location, instead of the seven years still remaining to the original destination, and Oram decides to divert the mission, against the advice of First Mate Daniels (Waterston). …And this is where the story and the action just takes off, in true Alien style. And if you are a fan the Alien franchise and the space horror genre, then you already know the drill – and this movie is definitely for you. This is well-known but still vigorous territory for Director Ridley Scott (Bladerunner, Alien, The Martian, Prometheus and about a gazillion other directing and production credits) Fassbender is a standout in this reprise role as the synthetic, Walter, and the rest of the crew deliver excellent performances – albeit mostly as scared or unsuspecting victims of very credible CGI aliens. RATING: 4 out of 5 TRAILER