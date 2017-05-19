Cinema in Perth #8

ALIEN: COVENANT
CAST: Michael Fassbender (The Light Between Oceans, Assassins Creed, X-Men), Amy Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, Watchmen, Big Fish), Guy Pearce, James Franco.
It’s 2099, 10 years since starship USS Prometheus disappeared without a trace, on its secret mission to discover the origins of the human race on a distant planet. The colonisation starship Covenant is enroute in its decades-long mission to a distant star and the Earth-class planet in its orbit. Covenant’s onboard synthetic human, Walter (Fassbender), works with the onboard computer to maintain the ships systems, while thousands of colonists and dozens of crew lie in hypersleep.
An unforeseeable ionic storm damages Covenant’s solar receptor sails, damaging to the ship and causing multiple casualties – including Captain Branson (Franco) – and triggering the revival of a skeleton crew to assess damage, make repairs and to allow the new Captain Oram (Crudup) to decide what to do next.
It’s during the repairs that a new and very suitable planet is discovered, only weeks from their current location, instead of the seven years still remaining to the original destination, and Oram decides to divert the mission, against the advice of First Mate Daniels (Waterston).
…And this is where the story and the action just takes off, in true Alien style.
And if you are a fan the Alien franchise and the space horror genre, then you already know the drill – and this movie is definitely for you. This is well-known but still vigorous territory for Director Ridley Scott (Bladerunner, Alien, The Martian, Prometheus and about a gazillion other directing and production credits) Fassbender is a standout in this reprise role as the synthetic, Walter, and the rest of the crew deliver excellent performances – albeit mostly as scared or unsuspecting victims of very credible CGI aliens.
RATING: 4 out of 5
- CHURCHILL– June 8 – It’s June 1944 and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Brian Cox) is poised to give the go-ahead for the epic and decisive D-Day landings. Plagued by external criticism and self-doubt, exhausted and depressed following years of public service to his nation, it is only the unflagging support of his wife, Clementine (Miranda Richardson), that gets him through Britain’s darkest hours.
- MY COUSIN RACHEL– June 8 – Sam Claflin, Rachel Weisz, from the Daphne DuMaurier novel (The Birds, Rebecca).
- HOTEL COOLGARDIE – from June 15 – the story of two Finnish backpackers, set deep in our nation’s interior, this is a portrait of small town insularity, fragile masculinity, sexism and gender inequity and the plight of the outsider forced to adapt or face the consequences.
- A QUIET PASSION – from June 22 – starring Cynthia Nixon, a story of poet and author Emily Dickinson that has been getting some acclaim for the Sex in The City star.
- DON’T TELL – starring Jack Thompson, Aiden Young, Rachel Griffiths, a young woman fights back after enduring sexual abuse at her prestigious private school. A true story that changed Australian child protection laws.
HOTEL COOLGARDIE – Tue May 30, 6:00pm – Luna Palace Cinemas, pre-screen Q&A with WA Director Peter Gleeson and Producers Melissa Hayward and Kate Neylon
HOUNDS OF LOVE – Fri May 19, 6:30pm – Luna Leederville EXTRA Q&A with lead Stephen Curry, following sold out session on the 18th.
