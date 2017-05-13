Cinema in Perth #7

THE SENSE OF AN ENDING Season starts Thursday, May 25th Advance screenings (Luna) Fri May 19 th – Sun 21 st CAST: Jim Broadbent (Bridget Jones, The Iron Lady, Game of Thrones); Harriet Walters (Downton Abbey), Charlotte Rampling (A Hard Days Night, Henry VIII and His Six Wives, The Avengers), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey); Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom, Shutter Island). When a letter arrives from the deceased estate of someone from Tony Webster’s (Broadbent) past, that darkly strange and constantly twisting story plays out, alternating between the foreground and sometimes as a backdrop to the relationship with his pregnant daughter, Susie (Dockery), ex-wife, Margaret (Walters) and the mysterious Veronica (Rampling).

Adapted from the novel by acclaimed novelist Julian Barnes, through often inventive and skillful narrative jumps between Tony’s life as a student in the ‘60s and now in his retirement, this film asks some important questions about the mutability of not just the past but also the present, through the character of Tony and his comfortable semi-retirement as a self-involved, divorced father.

As the story progresses and more of his past is revealed, we see how these progressive revelations serve to alter his relationship with every person in his life – both alive and dead.

This is a thoughtful movie that left my wife and I puzzling over a number of aspects, that I was a little too quick to put down to clumsy narrative, but were in hindsight quite skillful ways of mimicking the events and exigencies of life, as relived through the imperfect lens of memory.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5

TRAILER

SNATCHED Now Showing CAST: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes, Joan Cusack. This oddball comedy opens with Emily Middleton (Schumer), a self-obsessed, 30-something shop assistant, who loses her job then her boyfriend dumps her. But she has already paid for a holiday for them both in Ecuador – yet finds herself further abandoned by ‘friend’ after ‘friend’ who either can’t or won’t accompany her in his place. Not disheartened enough by what should be crushing, full-spectrum rejection from her peers, Emily returns to the ‘burbs, to her shut-in mom, Linda’s (Hawn), then convinces her to go with her to South America. And it’s there they get kidnapped for ransom and the grueling yet somehow hilarious journey home begins. This film will keep you laughing throughout, with tacky, offbeat humour that is more than merely self-effacing – it’s self-abasing, and the very stuff that has made 35 year-old Schumer the comedy powerhouse she is. The energy between her and Hawn is very good. I’ve read a couple of scathing reviews from members of Schumer’s own demographic, and it’s hilarious to see them falling over each other to trash the film and Schumer’s perhaps too-skillful portrayal of an unshakably narcissistic, 30-something child – which is also her stand-up comedic shtick: that of a rather plain girl, a truthfully gutter-level hedonist, with unapologetic faith in her own mediocrity, yet an inability to conceive of any perspective that doesn’t have her at the center of the universe; a character who spent her actual childhood collecting participation ribbons at school events for entirely unremarkable performance; conditioned to receiving hyperbolic praise for merely showing up and with the resulting inability to even recognize criticism or negative feedback when it’s being leveled straight at her face.

To some of around my own vintage, Schumer could be seen to be adroitly portraying her own generation’s comeuppance, as an insanely spoiled cadre. These are the children of a failed social revolution who – in their mid-30s and beyond the protective buttressing their parents had always been from often harsh experience – are only now beginning to find out about life in the real world.

Schumer’s character of Emily as well as her stand-up comedic persona could make for a fascinating in-depth study, but restricting ourselves to this comedy: it moves along quickly enough to paper over its own flaws. It just works and – judging by the full house I watched it with – it sure made us all laugh…even if we were mostly wincing as we did.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:

HOUNDS OF LOVE – SPECIAL Advanced screening: Fri May19th; REGULAR Advanced screenings: May26-27; from Jun1 – debuted at last year’s Venice Film Festival, from director Ben young. Set in Perth in 1987, a drama-thriller set in a time when the city still didn’t lock its doors or windows at night. Taps into the scariness of unsuspected violence behind ordinary suburban doors. John (Stephen Curry) and Evelyn (Emma Booth) look ordinary enough, if a bit rough; Sounds like the story of the David and Catherine Birney.

NORMAN: THE MODERATE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF A NEW YORK FIXER – from May25 – Richard Gere’s latest, the story of one of those local Jewish go-to guys, who makes the small-‘b’ big time because of his whimsical investment in cultivating a relationship with a man who goes on to become the PM of Israel. The movie maps that rise…and then what happens next.

20TH CENTURY WOMEN – From June 1 – A coming of age story, starring Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and Lucas Jade Zumann. Set in 1979 SoCal, the story of a teenage boy, his mother and the two young women she enlists to help raise him.

BAYWATCH – From June 1 – Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron – rebooted 70’s TV hit, devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) butts heads with brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Yada yada.

