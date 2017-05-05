Cinema in Perth #6

THIS WEEK’s REVIEW:

WHITELEY from Thursday, May 11th

Directed by Steve Bolger, featuring public, archival and private footage of Brett Whiteley and his family, his work, his letters, plus interviews with his former wife Wendy Julius.

This is a cinematic journey, deep into the life and times of one of Australia’s most awarded, celebrated and iconic artists.

With the crucial cooperation and commentary of Wendy Julius, Whiteley’s longtime partner and mother of their daughter, Arky, this exquisitely structured and lavishly illustrated documentary befits its subject and traces the arc of the life and works of this talented, educated, epically industrious and vigorously productive yet ultimately self-destructive genius, from his birth in 1939, till his untimely death in 1992, at age 53.

If art and Brett Whiteley is of interest to you then this film is a no-brainer. If excellent, entertaining documentary and an intimate peek into the triumphs and tragedies that was the life of this one-of-a-kind Australian talent, then get along and see this film. If a dive into the modern art scene of the 60s, 70’s and 80’s is to your taste, then what are you waiting for? (And don’t forget to check out the trailer!)

RATING: 4.5 out of 5

TRAILER

VICEROY’S HOUSE from Thursday, May 18th

CAST: Hugh Bonnington (Downton Abbey), Gillian Anderson (X Files), Simon Callow, Manish Dayal and Huma Qureshi

SYNOPSIS: It’s the last, tumultuous days of the Indian Raj and, after many years of political and civil unrest, consummate diplomat Lord Louis Mountbatten (Bonnington) and his politically savvy wife Lady Edwina (Anderson) have arrived in New Delhi, to assume the role of Last Viceroy of India. His role is to orchestrate the dignified and peaceful handover of the sprawling subcontinent back to the Indians, after 300 years of British rule and before the place dissolves into violence and political and religious mayhem.

And the immense palace that is the Viceroy’s House, so large “it makes Buckingham Palace look like a cottage” is a metaphor for India herself. There’s an enormous retinue of servants, guards and retainers from all religions and castes and, as national unrest grows, grow unable to keep their differences outside the great house walls.

Into the Viceroy’s House steps Jeet (Dayal), a young Hindu man, to be one of Mountbatten’s new footmen. On his first day he bumps into Aalia (Qureshi), a Muslim girl from his village and for whom he has carried the torch of unrequited love, since looking after her father when he was a guard at the prison where he had been held as a political prisoner after an uprising two years previously. But alas, Aalia has been promised to another, a young Muslim who had been away fighting for the Empire in the war. Their story is likewise a shrink-wrapped version of the end-of-the-Raj tumult.

There’s no secret to how the end of empire looked, in India’s case, and this movie offers a useful summary.

REVIEW: Well structured stories within the bigger story, this film is solid infotainment at its best. No idea from this historical distance if Lord Mountbatten was the great man he’s protrayed by Bonnington, but it is a welcome change to the unprincipled political figures that litter the world on this side of the silver screen.

RATING: 3 out of 5

TRAILER

