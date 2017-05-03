Lamb Osso Bucco with Orange
2017-05-03 12:22:11
Serves 4
Buy hindquarter lamb shanks cut into three pieces each. They are more attractive than forequarter lamb shanks which are very tasty but don’t present as well. Osso Bucco means bone with a hole and happens when the marrow in the bone falls out when cooked long and slow till tender.
Cook Time
1 hr 30 min
1 hr 30 min
Ingredients
- 4 x hindquarter lamb shanks cut into 3 pieces each
- 1 x large onion, finely chopped
- 1 x can 400gm chopped tomatoes
- 100ml white wine
- 100ml orange juice
- 250ml beef or lamb stock
- 2 x strips orange zest, finely chopped
- 2 x bay leaves
- 100gm butter
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Organic lake salt
- Cracked black pepper
Instructions
- Salt and pepper the lamb and fry in a big frypan with 100ml EVOO at a brisk heat till browned all over then remove lamb pieces from pan and rest. In the same used (and not washed) frypan add 100gm butter, and the onion, cooking the onion till it is soft.
- Now add tomatoes, white wine, orange juice, stock, lamb osso buco pieces, bay leaves and orange zest.
- Stir and simmer for 1 ½ - 2 hours adding a touch of seasoning to your taste.
- When the lamb is really tender the sauce should be thick and sticky. If it is still very liquid set lamb aside and cook the sauce on high heat stirring often till it is thick and sticky.
- Before serving remove bay leaves from the sauce then serve lamb osso bucco on top of mashed potatoes, or with salad, pouring the sauce over the lamb.
- You can garnish with Italian parsley.
