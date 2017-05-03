Cinema in Perth #5

THIS WEEK’s REVIEW:

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE from Thursday, May 4th

CAST: Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh, Daniel Bruhl

SYNOPSIS: Based on historical events, Antonina Zabinska (2x Oscar nominee, Chastain) loves her life at the Warsaw Zoo with husband, Jan (Heldenbergh) and the animals they care for as they raise their young son together.

But it’s 1939 and the German war machine overran Poland in a matter of days. The Zoo’s prize most prize animals are taken off to German zoos by the Nazi’s chief zoologist, Lutz Heck (Bruhl), while many of the rest are senselessly slaughtered.

The Zabinskas manage to get a concession from the Nazis to farm pigs at the now empty zoo and to pick up scraps from the infamous Warsaw Ghetto, where the city’s large Jewish population was fenced in, prior to being sent to the death camps for extermination.

After a glimpse of the horrors there, the Zabinskas establish an elaborate scheme to get some of the internees to the zoo, where they hide them in a cellar.

REVIEW: Riding the ongoing wave of World War nostalgia, the Zabinska’s story of bravery in the face of incredible danger unfolds over the duration of the war in Warsaw and you cannot help but admire what they did over what must have been an intense six-year period. This movie also has a lot of historical accuracy, in terms of wartime events in the Polish capital. It is for all of this that I’ve given this movie the rating I did.

As a piece of cinematic storytelling, however, THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE suffers from a number of serious plot-related and structural shortcomings: dull-witted and cartoonishly evil Germans is just one of them. Even with the talented cast their acting is unfortunately more than offset by clumsy attempts to manipulate audience emotions and dubiously over-wrought or too-convenient plot points.

I would be very interested to hear from any listeners who have a different response to this puzzlingly amateurish film.

RATING: 1.5 out of 5

TRAILER

GET OUT from Thursday, May 4th

CAST: Daniel Kaluuya (Sicario), Allison Wiliams (Girls), Katherine Keener (Captain Phillips)

SYNOPSIS: It’s that time in the relationship and African-American Chris (Kaluuya) is going away to meet the parents of his girlfriend, very New England-White, Rose (Williams). Her assurances that her family has no problems with interracial relationships soothes Chris’s concerns and when he meets them, they seem just as Rose described. Maybe a little too much.

But then there’s something very not right about the Black couple who work for the parents on their large, secluded property. And when it turns out to be the weekend of their annual social event, Chris gets to meet a local “brother”, who turns out to be somebody he recognises…but not… well the story just gets more and more interesting, horrific and without dropping one jot of the humorous thread that is woven throughout – and it was over before I knew it.

REVIEW: This movie is already proving to be something of a sensation. If you’re a fan of the not-too gruesome horror genre, then this is definitely not to be missed. It’s a clever story intelligently told, that raises some very interesting questions about racism and racial stereotypes.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:

Fri 28/4, 6:30pm @Luna Leederville :– BAD GIRL: Q&A with Director Fin Edquist – Locally made – BAD GIRL offers a unique insight into a dysfunctional modern family and their search for renewal and belonging.

READING CINEMA, BELMONT are hosting their TED 2017 events from next Wednesday, May 3rd, $25 tickets, offering viewers front row seats to exclusive first release talks by some of the world’s leading thinkers and speakers. Great idea, as it helps to generate a revenue stream for the excellent initiative the TED series is.

SPANISH FILM FESTIVAL – On til May 17 – Luna Cinema Paradiso