Raspberry Chia Pudding
2017-05-04 13:35:02
Ingredients
- ½ cup dates
- 400ml tin coconut cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1½ cups raspberries
- ¼ cup chia seeds
Instructions
- Blend dates, coconut cream and vanilla extract in a blender until
- completely smooth.
- Add raspberries and pulse to combine.
- Pour into a container and stir through chia seeds.
Notes
- Refrigerate for at least 3 hours to thicken.
