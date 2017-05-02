Raspberry Chia Pudding

Raspberry Chia Pudding
Ingredients
  1. ½ cup dates
  2. 400ml tin coconut cream
  3. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  4. 1½ cups raspberries
  5. ¼ cup chia seeds
Instructions
  1. Blend dates, coconut cream and vanilla extract in a blender until
  2. completely smooth.
  3. Add raspberries and pulse to combine.
  4. Pour into a container and stir through chia seeds.
Notes
  1. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours to thicken.
May 2nd, 2017

