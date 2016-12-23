Christmas Pork Parcel

Get your butcher to mince the Pork Shoulder Meat and Pork Fat together twice through the Mincer.

Mix the Meat Mix, Salt, Pepper, Parsley, Pistachio Nuts and Cranberries together.

Divide the entire mix into 2 even portions.

Wrap each portion of the Mix inside a Pastry Street in the shape of an elegant Parcel and hold the parcel closed with a Strip of Crackle.

Wisk an egg and use it to baste the parcel being careful not to baste the Crackle

Place on a tiny sheet of wax paper on a wire rack on a tray in a Pre Heated Oven at 175 degrees for 40 minutes.