Christmas Pork Parcel
Prep Time 30 minutes
Cook Time 1 hour 20 minutes
Total Time 1 hour 50 minutes
Servings 2 people
Ingredients
- 1.25 kg Meat & Fat Minced Mix 70% Pork Shoulder Meat, 30% Pork Fat
- 50 grams Cranberries
- 15 grams Pistachio
- 10 grams Italian Parsley
- 25 grams Salt
- 5 grams Pepper
- 2 x 350 grams Puff Pastry Sheets 30cm x 30cm each
- 2 x 50 grams Strip of Pork Rind
Instructions
Get your butcher to mince the Pork Shoulder Meat and Pork Fat together twice through the Mincer.
Mix the Meat Mix, Salt, Pepper, Parsley, Pistachio Nuts and Cranberries together.
Divide the entire mix into 2 even portions.
Wrap each portion of the Mix inside a Pastry Street in the shape of an elegant Parcel and hold the parcel closed with a Strip of Crackle.
Wisk an egg and use it to baste the parcel being careful not to baste the Crackle
Place on a tiny sheet of wax paper on a wire rack on a tray in a Pre Heated Oven at 175 degrees for 40 minutes.
Turn the Heat down to 150 degrees and cook for another 15 - 30 minutes, until a minimum of 60 degrees internal temperature is reached in the center using a temperature probe