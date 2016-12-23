Apple & Carrot Muffins
Cook Time 30 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup soft brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 8 Weetbix crushed
- 1/2 cup dried apricots chopped
- 1 cup grated carrot
- 1 leave grated apple skin on
- 1/4 cup sultanas
- 1/4 cup walnuts chopped
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1/2 cup soy milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla essence
Instructions
-
Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.
-
Emulsify wet ingredients.
-
Add wet mix to dry mix and gently stir until just combined.
-
Spoon into greased muffin tins and bake at 180°C for 20-30 minutes.