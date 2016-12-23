Print

Apple & Carrot Muffins

Cook Time 30 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup soft brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 8 Weetbix crushed
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots chopped
  • 1 cup grated carrot
  • 1 leave grated apple skin on
  • 1/4 cup sultanas
  • 1/4 cup walnuts chopped
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup soy milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Instructions

  1. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.
  2. Emulsify wet ingredients.
  3. Add wet mix to dry mix and gently stir until just combined.
  4. Spoon into greased muffin tins and bake at 180°C for 20-30 minutes.