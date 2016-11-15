A very warm welcome to you this Tuesday.

Warm one yesterday! Now a cooler week ahead – and very pleasant temperature for the time of year, even if it is confusing the garden a little!

My morning producer today is Anne, who is very busy as I write; Jean will look after the on-air part of the programme from midday so we’ll be in good hands.

Our guests on-air today are:

• A big welcome back to the Curtin Radio microphone to Dr Alexy Muraviev, who is the Head of the Department of Social Sciences and Security Studies here at Curtin University. I’ll be asking Alexy what sort of effects there might be on Australian foreign and security policy given the impending change of presidential style in the USA. Alexy will join us at 12.20

• At around 12.40 Brad Kellas, the founder of Stolen Bicycles Australia, will join us on the phone to tell us about what seems to be an epidemic of cycle theft in Australia.

• A regular contributor to the programme on a Tuesday is Nita Sadler, the State President of Retirees WA, with the latest news from this very popular organisation. Nita at 1.20.

• Another regular contributor to our programme is Jason Featherby, Director of Knight Financial Advisors, who today will speculate on what effect the success of Donald Trump in the American elections might have on the Australian markets and economy.

• A few weeks ago I was pleased to be able to talk with Simon Bouda from Channel 9 about his new book ‘Deadline’. You may recall that the mobile connection with Simon was so poor I regrettably had to terminate the conversation. Well, he has agreed to re-connect with us at ten past two, when I sincerely hope we get a good line. Looking forward to speaking with Simon

The music today will feature tracks by Robert Goulet, Petula Clark (it’s her birthday today – Happy Birthday Pet), Billy Fury, Gino Vanelli, the Eagles, Ritchie Valens, Acker Bilk and the Bee Gees

Please join Jean and I from midday today – you’ll be most welcome.

Best wishes

Mike