TUESDAY 15 NOVEMBER – FROM PETER’S DIARY

1932 – Petula Clark is born in Epsom, Surrey, England.

1932 – Clyde McPhatter (of The Dominoes, The Drifters) is born in Hayti, Durham, North Carolina.

1942 – World War II: The Battle of Guadalcanal ends in a decisive Allied victory.

1945 – Frida (of ABBA) is born Anni-Frid Synni Lyngstad in Bjorkasen, Ballangen, Norway.

1968 – Janis Joplin performs her last gig with Big Brother and the Holding Company at New York’s Hunter College.

1969 – Cold War: The Soviet submarine K-19 collides with the American submarine USS Gato in the Barents Sea.

1969 – Vietnam War: In Washington, D.C., 250,000-500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war, including a symbolic “March Against Death”.