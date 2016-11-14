Calling all Facebook account holders who are NOT Curtin FM members

As you all know as a Community Radio Station we are restricted to selling advertising to a maximum of 5 minutes an hour (which is great for you the listeners!)

Why is this a problem?

Well we can only make so much money through selling Advertising/Sponsorship and with the cost of everything else going up we have to find money elsewhere to help make ends meet.

So in order to encourage more listeners to become Members of the Curtin FM family we are making ALL Quizzes, ALL giveaways for Members only as of 1 January 2017.

Why? Well we need to make the Membership work for you (the listeners who financial support us) and also for us

Chances are you will get your money back very quickly with a simple win on Curtin FM.

And you can win every four weeks! Its really not that hard.

So if you haven’t got a Membership simply visit our Curtin FM Web page and Click on the Membership tab and then the Green Online Membership words for your membership to be processed via Trybooking – too hard??? Then simply ring our ladies at Reception between the hours of 8,30-4pm Monday to Friday and they can process a membership for you with a credit card.

$25 per year for Concession Card holders/Seniors

$50 per year for all Others

What can we entice you with …….

Coming up very soon we are offering Family passes to an exclusive screening of a wonderful family movie for the Grandkids – Disney MOANA . Valued at a huge $80. So get your membership ready and get ready to call